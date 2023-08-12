Cole Beasley catches four passes in first quarter of Giants’ preseason opener

Veteran players don’t usually get much playing time in the first preseason game, but Giants wide receiver Cole Beasley is an exception.

Although the Giants sat starting quarterback Daniel Jones and most of their other top offensive players, Beasley was on the field plenty tonight against the Lions.

In just the first quarter, Beasley had four catches for 33 yards. He took a brutal hit from Lions rookie Brian Branch and lost yardage on one of those catches, but he picked up a first down on two other catches.

Beasley is new to the Giants but not new to head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, so it wouldn’t seem that he needs a lot of work. But for whatever reason, the Giants decided to give the 34-year-old plenty of work tonight.