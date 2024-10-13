Cole Kmet scores two first-half touchdowns as Bears lead 14-3 in London

Bears tight end Cole Kmet may have played the best first half of his life today in London.

Kmet caught two touchdown passes as the Bears lead the Jaguars 14-3.

Adding to his impressive start to the game, Kmet filled in as the long snapper on both extra points after his two touchdowns, as the Beras’ regular long snapper, Scott Daly, left the game with a knee injury. Kmet’s snaps weren’t perfect, but they were good enough for the holds to get down and the kicks to go through the uprights.

The Jaguars’ offense marched down the field for a field goal on their first drive but hasn’t been able to do much since then.