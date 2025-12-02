 Skip navigation
Colts add K Blake Grupe after waiving K Michael Badgley

  
Published December 2, 2025 04:51 PM

The Colts have brought in a new kicker.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Indianapolis is signing former Saint Blake Grupe to its practice squad on Tuesday.

This comes after the Colts cut Michael Badgley, who had missed his third extra point in seven games with Indianapolis on Sunday.

Grupe, 27, was waived by New Orleans last month after hitting just 18-of-26 field goals in 11 games this season. He missed two from 30-39 yards, three from 40-49 yards, and three from at least 50 yards out this year.

Grupe made 81.1 percent of his field goals as a rookie in 2023 and 87.1 percent of his field goals last year for the Saints.

Now at 8-4, the Colts are currently tied for first place in the AFC South with the Jaguars. But Jacksonville is technically ahead of Indianapolis for now given the Jags’ better record against common opponents.