Colts waive K Michael Badgley

  
Published December 2, 2025 03:51 PM

The Colts are making a kicking change.

The team announced that they waived Michael Badgley on Tuesday. The move comes two days after Badgley missed his third extra point in seven games as a member of the team.

Head coach Shane Steichen signaled on Monday that a move might be coming when he said the Colts have faith in “whoever’s out there kicking for us.” Steichen demurred when asked if the team will work out kickers this week, but that is a likely next step since there is no option on the practice squad.

Badgley joined the team after Spencer Shrader tore his ACL in Week 5. He was 10-of-11 on field goals and 18-of-21 on extra points during his time with the Colts.