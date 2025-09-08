Colts become first team since 1977 to score on every possession

The Colts won a season opener for the first time since 2013, ending the longest active streak in the NFL, but more than that was the way they won.

With Daniel Jones making his debut with the team, the Colts became the first team since 1977 to score on every possession, according to ESPN Research. The Colts’ seven possessions ended field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, field goal.

Rigoberto Sanchez punted once but was run into by Matt Judon to convert a fourth-and-2 via penalty.

It’s the first time this century the Dolphins have failed to record a defensive stop, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

“Danny went out there and crushed it today,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team website. “I’m not sure it could’ve went better.”

The Colts won 33-8 as Jones went 22-of-29 for 272 yards, a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

“I don’t think it was surprising to us,” Jones said. “I mean, we’ve had a lot of confidence based on our preparation and the work we put in through training camp, and kind of where we think we’ve grown and improved. You’ve always got to go out there and do it on the field and perform, so there’s that element to it. But no, we weren’t surprised, but like I said, now the challenge is to grow with it, build and continue to develop as a team, as an offense.”