Colts convert pick of C.J. Stroud into 6-3 lead

The Colts, who went three-and-out on their first two drives, reached the Houston 9 on their fourth drive. They went for it on fourth-and-1, but tight end Tyler Warren fumbled the direct snap.

Indianapolis turned the ball over on downs.

The Texans, though, gave it right back.

C.J. Stroud, who missed the past three games with a concussion, overthrew Xavier Hutchinson and safety Cam Bynum intercepted it at the Houston 42.

The Colts reached the end zone in three plays, with Daniel Jones hitting Alec Pierce for a 19-yard touchdown. Michael Badgley missed the extra point off the upright.

Indianapolis leads 6-3.