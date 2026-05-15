Colts DC Lou Anarumo: No doubt Laiatu Latu has 10 sacks this season

The Colts finished 31st in the league in passing yards allowed during the 2025 season and one way to improve on that ranking would be to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu will be part of that effort and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo thinks the 2024 first-round pick is up to the task. Latu posted 8.5 sacks last year and Anarumo said in an interview for the team’s website that he thinks that number is going to go up because of the way Latu has built himself up over his first two professional seasons.

“He’s not built like a typical defensive end,” Anarumo said. “Great lower body, strong, but when you see him up top, his upper body wasn’t as developed. He’s done a great job of getting stronger over his career so far. He’s a jack of all trades. He likes different things off the field. He is going to be unbelievable as he continues his process as a football player. He was on his way to 10 plus sacks last year, I think he’ll get there this year without a doubt. He’s always dialed in as a worker, as a teammate. Everything about him says team.”

The Colts added Arden Key, Micheal Clemons, fifth-round pick George Gumbs, and sixth-rounder Caden Curry to their edge options this offseason, but they’ll be looking to Latu to lead that group’s contribution to what they hope will be a thornier defense in 2026.