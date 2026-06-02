Colts get all of their draft class under contract

The Colts have their entire draft class under contract.

They signed the final two of their eight picks on Tuesday, with offensive guard Jalen Farmer and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

The Colts selected Farmer in the fourth round (No. 113 overall). He appeared in 28 career games with 24 starts at Kentucky (2024-25) and Florida (2022-23).

In 2024 and 2025, Farmer started all 24 games at right guard. While at Florida, he appeared in four games with the Gators from 2022-23.

The Colts selected Boettcher in the fourth round (No. 135 overall). He played in 55 career games with 30 starts at Oregon (2022-25) and recorded 269 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 passes defensed, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2025, Boettcher started all 15 games and registered 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles. He also registered a rushing touchdown. Boettcher led the Big Ten in tackles, which was the most by a Duck since 1979.

He was a second-team All-Big Ten choice.