Colts rule LT Bernhard Raimann out for Monday night

The Colts have made an update to their injury report for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been ruled out for the game. Raimann was initially listed as questionable to play with an elbow injury.

Luke Tenuta will likely get the start in place of Raimann. The Colts also have right tackle Braden Smith on injured reserve, so there will be backups on both sides of the line as they try to keep their playoff hopes flickering.

The Colts have also ruled out cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Anthony Gould. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was the only other player listed as questionable and will need to be activated from injured reserve to play on Monday night.