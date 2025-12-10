Colts sign Brett Rypien, Blake Grupe to 53-man roster; Charvarius Ward moves to IR

The Colts added Philip Rivers to their practice squad on Wednesday and they also moved a quarterback to their active roster.

The team announced that they have added Brett Rypien to their 53-man roster. Rypien, who was on the practice squad, joins rookie Riley Leonard on that roster, but the pecking order of the quarterbacks in Indy will be impacted by how Rivers fares in his return to the league.

Rypien appeared in one game for the Bengals earlier this season and he made four starts for the Rams and Broncos earlier in his career.

The Colts also announced that they have signed kicker Blake Grupe to the 53-man roster and placed cornerback Charvarius Ward on injured reserve. Grupe signed to the practice squad last week and made all three kicks he tried in a loss to the Jaguars.

Ward missed four games on injured reserve earlier this season due to a concussion and he suffered another one last Sunday. He also suffered a third concussion early in the regular season.