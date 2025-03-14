Colts sign CB Corey Ballentine

The Colts have added a veteran cornerback.

Indianapolis announced on Friday that the club has Corey Ballentine.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Ballentine, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Packers. He was primarily a special teams player in 2024, as he played just eight percent of defensive snaps in 15 games played. He was on the field for 51 percent of special teams snaps.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Ballentine has appeared in 69 games with 11 starts for the Giants, Jets, Lions, and Packers. He’s recorded one interception with nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles.