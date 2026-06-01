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Colts sign QB Easton Stick, two others

  
Published June 1, 2026 02:11 PM

The Colts added another quarterback to the roster on Monday.

They announced the signing of Easton Stick and he will join Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Riley Leonard on the depth chart in Indianapolis. Stick spent last season with the Falcons and did not play in any regular season games. He started four games for the Chargers in 2023 and spent five years as a backup in Los Angeles overall.

Stick will take the place of Seth Henigan, who was waived in a corresponding move.

The Colts also signed center Josh Kreutz and cornerback Jai’Onte’ McMillan. Both players went undrafted earlier this year.

Cornerback Wyett Ekeler and guard LaDarius Henderson were waived to round out all of the day’s moves.