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Colts sign RB Anderson Castle, waive RB Jordon Vaughn

  
Published May 18, 2026 09:51 AM

The Colts have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Indianapolis announced the club has signed running back Anderson Castle and waived running back Jordon Vaughn.

Castle is an undrafted running back, having played the 2025 season at Duke after spending 2020-2024 at Appalachian State. He rushed for 488 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 111 yards last year.

The Colts had added Vaughn as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian earlier this month.