Colts, Titans tied 10-10 at halftime

Through two quarters, the Colts and Titans look like a pair of evenly matched division rivals.

Indianapolis and Tennessee are tied 10-10 at halftime.

Making his second start for an injured Anthony Richardson, quarterback Joe Flacco got the Colts out to a 7-0 lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs to cap the team’s opening possession.

But Flacco threw an interception the next time Indianapolis had the ball, with a pick to Amani Hooker on an airmailed pass to Michael Pittman. It didn’t take long for the Titans to take advantage of the extra possession, as quarterback Will Levis hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with a 9-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Nick Folk hit a 44-yard field goal for the Titans early in the second quarter and Matt Gay hit a 26-yard field goal at the end of the first half to tie the game at 10 apiece.

Flacco is 10-of-19 passing for 94 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Levis is 8-of-11 for 50 yards with a TD. DeAndre Hopkins leads with three catches for 38 yards.

After the Colts won the coin toss and elected to receive, the Titans will have the ball first in the second half.