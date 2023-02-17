 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Commanders agree to multi-year deal with Eric Bieniemy to become assistant head coach/OC

  
Published February 17, 2023 01:26 PM
nbc_bfa_bienemyworeid_230217
February 17, 2023 03:35 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother from Another to explain that Eric Bieniemy is leaving a winning franchise in the Chiefs to coach the Washington Commanders and prove that he can call offensive plays on his own.

Eric Bieniemy has agreed in principle on a multi-year deal that will make him assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, a source tells PFT.

Bieniemy had a two-day interview with the Commanders before agreeing to leave Kansas City after five seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. Bieniemy will call the plays in Washington, something Andy Reid did in Kansas City.

Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs expired after the season.

His title promotion, the years on the contract and the annual salary is more than the Chiefs were willing to commit to, per the source.

Bieniemy has interviewed for 16 head coaching positions with 15 different teams since 2019, according to USA Today. That includes interest from the Colts in this hiring cycle before they hired Steve Steichen earlier this week.

He has become the face of the NFL’s problem of racial inequality within the head coaching ranks.

DeMeco Ryans, who was hired by the Texans, was the only Black coach to get an opportunity in this hiring cycle, which had five openings. Six head coaches, including three who are Black, have a diverse background.

Bieniemy, 53, now gets a chance to run the offense in Washington, out of the shadow of Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which maybe helps show NFL owners he is as good as his resume says he is.