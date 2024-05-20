Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian leaving for job with Browns

The Commanders have been making several changes to their front office this offseason and they include the departure of director of pro personnel Chris Polian.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Polian is leaving the team to take a job with the Browns. The nature of the new role is not known.

Polian joined the Commanders in 2021. He had the same title with the Jaguars for seven years and he was the General Manager of the Colts for three seasons after serving in other capacities with the franchise for more than a decade.

Monday also brought word that the Commanders are hiring Brandon Sosna as their senior vice president of football operations and David Blackburn as their director of player personnel. Senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes, national scout David Whittington and college scout Harrison Ritcher have also left the team this offseason.