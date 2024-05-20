 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders adding Brandon Sosna, David Blackburn to front office

  
Published May 20, 2024 11:49 AM

The Commanders are adding to their front office with the hiring of executives from two of last year’s conference championship game participants.

Brandon Sosna is leaving the Lions to become the Commanders’ senior vice president of football operations, and David Blackburn is expected to leave the Ravens to become the Commanders’ director of player personnel, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Commanders General Manager Adam Peters has been looking to reshape the front office, and these two hires will go a long way toward doing that.

The Commanders have also had some front office departures: senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes, national scout David Whittington and college scout Harrison Ritcher have all left the Commanders this offseason.