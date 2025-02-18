Commanders hire Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as offensive quality control coach

The Commanders have added a member of the Madden family to their coaching staff.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has hired Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as an offensive quality control coach.

Jesse Madden joins the club following his graduation from Michigan, where he played defensive back after switching over from playing quarterback in his freshman season. He was on the 2024 team that won the CFP National Championship Game.

Additionally, Washington formally announced the club has hired Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator. The move was previously reported earlier this month.

Schneider and Washington head coach Dan Quinn worked alongside one another with the Seahawks in 2010 and from 2013-2014, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.