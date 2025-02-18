 Skip navigation
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Commanders hire Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as offensive quality control coach

  
Published February 18, 2025 01:33 PM

The Commanders have added a member of the Madden family to their coaching staff.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has hired Jesse Madden, John Madden’s grandson, as an offensive quality control coach.

Jesse Madden joins the club following his graduation from Michigan, where he played defensive back after switching over from playing quarterback in his freshman season. He was on the 2024 team that won the CFP National Championship Game.

Additionally, Washington formally announced the club has hired Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator. The move was previously reported earlier this month.

Schneider and Washington head coach Dan Quinn worked alongside one another with the Seahawks in 2010 and from 2013-2014, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.