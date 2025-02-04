Commanders add Brian Schneider as asst. special teams coordinator

Washington is hiring an assistant special teams coordinator.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Commanders are hiring Brian Schneider for the position.

Schneider, 53, spent 2022-2024 as the 49ers special teams coordinator before he was fired in January.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn and Schneider worked alongside each other with the Seahawks in 2010 and from 2013-2014, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

The Commanders still have Larry Izzo as their special teams coordinator.