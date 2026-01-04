Seahawks are the favorites to win the Super Bowl after earning No. 1 seed in NFC

The Seattle Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and they’re also the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX.

After the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Saturday night, they’ve become the favorites to win it all. Their current odds are +370.

The Rams have the next-best odds, at +450. The Rams have been the favorites for much of this season, but the difference between the Rams and Seahawks is that the Seahawks only need to win two home games to get to the Super Bowl, while the Rams will need to win three games, likely all on the road.

The team with the best odds in the AFC is the Broncos at +750. If the Broncos win today they earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and their chances of winning the Super Bowl will get even better.

The odds for the other teams still in contention are the Eagles at +950, Patriots at +950, Bills at +1100, Jaguars at +1300, Texans at +1400, Ravens at +2000, 49ers at +2200, Packers at +2200, Bears at +2200, Chargers at +2800, Steelers at +10,000, Buccaneers at +15,000 and Panthers at +20,000.