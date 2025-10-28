Commanders release K Matthew Wright

Kicker Matthew Wright joined the Commanders on Monday and he became a former member of the team on Tuesday.

The Commanders signed Wright to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for their loss to the Chiefs because Matt Gay was ruled out with a back injury. The Commanders announced his release on Tuesday.

Wright made an extra point in Monday’s 28-7 loss, but was otherwise limited to kicking off. He also appeared in a game for the Titans earlier this season and made both kicks he tried in that contest.

Gay is 10-of-14 on field goals and 18-of-18 on extra points this season.