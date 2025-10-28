 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Other PFT Content

Commanders release K Matthew Wright

  
Published October 28, 2025 04:35 PM

Kicker Matthew Wright joined the Commanders on Monday and he became a former member of the team on Tuesday.

The Commanders signed Wright to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for their loss to the Chiefs because Matt Gay was ruled out with a back injury. The Commanders announced his release on Tuesday.

Wright made an extra point in Monday’s 28-7 loss, but was otherwise limited to kicking off. He also appeared in a game for the Titans earlier this season and made both kicks he tried in that contest.

Gay is 10-of-14 on field goals and 18-of-18 on extra points this season.