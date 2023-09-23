Commanders say Curtis Samuel, Kam Curl will play Sunday

The Commanders will have wide receiver Curtis Samuel and safety Kam Curl in the lineup on Sunday.

Samuel and Curl both missed practice on Friday because of illness, but head coach Ron Rivera said that he expected both players to be ready to go against the Bills. On Saturday, the Commanders announced that both players have been taken off the injury report after initially being listed as questionable.

Samuel has eight catches for 73 yards and two carries for 19 yards through the first two weeks. Curl has 19 tackles and a pass defensed.

Tight end Logan Thomas is the only Commanders player ruled out for Sunday. He suffered a concussion on a hit that led to Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s ejection last Sunday.