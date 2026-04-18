Dak Prescott has spent offseason working with George Pickens

Last month, Dak Prescott gave teammate George Pickens some advice about the Cowboys placing the franchise tag on him. The quarterback’s comments to Pickens to “bet on yourself” by playing on the tag danced on a fine line.

Prescott danced around the subject on Friday.

Prescott and Pickens have worked out together this offseason as the wide receiver seeks a long-term deal that seems less likely by the day.

“We’re just working, no different than I have any offseason,” Prescott said during the Children’s Cancer Fund anniversary gala, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, first real offseason with George being a part of it, and he’s showed up and been active, has looked great. So super excited, leaving all that, those contract talks and that off to the front office.”

The Cowboys have not started their voluntary offseason program, but Pickens would have to sign the franchise tag, which would pay him $27.298 million on a one-year deal, or a participation agreement. That won’t happen.

Pickens’ only real leverage is to stay away from the team.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to sign Pickens to a long-term deal. They do not seem inclined to commit the money it would take to sign him beyond the 2026 season, so he will likely have to play on the tag.