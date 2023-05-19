 Skip navigation
Commanders sign draft picks Ricky Stromberg, Braeden Daniels

  
Published May 19, 2023 09:44 AM

The Commanders got two more members of their draft class under contract Friday.

The team announced the signings of third-round center Ricky Stromberg and fourth-round tackle Braeden Daniels. Both players now have four-year deals and the Commanders are down to two unsigned picks — first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes and second-rounder Jartavius Martin — from their 2023 class.

Stromberg played guard in his first year as a starter at Arkansas, but moved inside to center for the last two seasons. The Commanders signed former Giants center Nick Gates as a free agent this offseason and cut Chase Roullier earlier this month.

Daniels was a four-year starter for Utah. Charles Leno Jr., Andrew Wylie, and Cornelius Lucas are other tackles on the roster in Washington.