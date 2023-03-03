Commanders sign Marcus Kemp

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will have a familiar face in the offensive meeting room when the team begins its offseason program later this year.

The Commanders announced that wide receiver Marcus Kemp has agreed to a deal with the team. Kemp was on the Chiefs in 2022 and took part in Super Bowl LVII after being called up from the practice squad.

The Chiefs did not sign Kemp to a future contract, which left him free to sign with any other team.

Kemp played exclusively on special teams in the win over the Eagles, but had a 13-yard catch in the AFC title game. Kemp played three games in the regular season and he played in 46 games for the Chiefs since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Giants, but his experience with Bieniemy was likely the biggest reason for the interest in Washington.