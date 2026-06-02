Commanders sign TE Anthony Firkser

Veteran tight end Anthony Firkser has found a new team.

The Commanders announced that they have signed Firkser to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. They waived wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks in a corresponding move.

Firkser had eight catches for 53 yards in seven games with the Lions last season. He also played two games for the Lions in 2023 and split the 2024 season between the Jets and the Chiefs. He had nine catches for 100 yards in 11 games for the Falcons in 2022.

Firkser spent his first four NFL seasons with the Titans and had 106 catches for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns.

Brooks signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent the season on the practice squad.