Cooper Kupp: Signing with Seahawks feels like a full-circle moment

Cooper Kupp has made it official with the Seahawks, as the team announced on Tuesday that the receiver signed his contract.

A Washington native, Kupp told John Boyle of the team’s website that “it feels like a full-circle moment” as he put pen to paper.

“The biggest thing is just the people that this organization has brought in,” Kupp said. “That was the selling point that Coach Mike [Macdonald] brought, that John [Schneider] had talked about; it was about the people. All the players I talked to, just the culture of this organization, the winning culture of this organization, that’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“It’s that culture, it’s a culture of winning. For a long time, the 12s have made this a renowned environment to play in. It’s always something you prepared for when you came up here. It was my favorite thing walking out of the locker room and breathing the Northwest air. It’s like, ‘Man, this is just a special place to be.’ You go out there and you’ve got the fans creating such an electric environment. They’ve always been cheering against me, now I get to be a part of that.”

Kupp, 31, had spent his entire career with the Rams. The 2021 AP offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, Kupp has caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards with 57 touchdowns.