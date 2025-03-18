 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Kupp: Signing with Seahawks feels like a full-circle moment

  
Published March 18, 2025 03:25 PM

Cooper Kupp has made it official with the Seahawks, as the team announced on Tuesday that the receiver signed his contract.

A Washington native, Kupp told John Boyle of the team’s website that “it feels like a full-circle moment” as he put pen to paper.

“The biggest thing is just the people that this organization has brought in,” Kupp said. “That was the selling point that Coach Mike [Macdonald] brought, that John [Schneider] had talked about; it was about the people. All the players I talked to, just the culture of this organization, the winning culture of this organization, that’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“It’s that culture, it’s a culture of winning. For a long time, the 12s have made this a renowned environment to play in. It’s always something you prepared for when you came up here. It was my favorite thing walking out of the locker room and breathing the Northwest air. It’s like, ‘Man, this is just a special place to be.’ You go out there and you’ve got the fans creating such an electric environment. They’ve always been cheering against me, now I get to be a part of that.”

Kupp, 31, had spent his entire career with the Rams. The 2021 AP offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, Kupp has caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards with 57 touchdowns.