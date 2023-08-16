Cordarrelle Patterson out a couple weeks with soft tissue injury

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is set to miss some time.

Head coach Arthur Smith said at his Wednesday press conference that Patterson is dealing with a soft tissue injury and will miss at least a couple of weeks while he’s recovering. That will keep Patterson from playing in the team’s final two preseason games and Smith said that he will be re-evaluated before the start of the regular season.

First-round pick Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allegeir give the Falcons a couple of other options out of the backfield as long as Patterson is out.

Smith said that cornerback Mike Hughes is also battling a soft tissue injury and is on a similar timeline to Patterson when it comes to his return.