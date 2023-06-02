 Skip navigation
Corey Liuget, Daren Bates, Donte Deayon among Rams coaching fellows

  
Published June 2, 2023 11:31 AM

Former first-round pick Corey Liuget will kick off his coaching career with the Rams this summer.

The Rams announced that Liuget will be one of the team’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows at training camp this summer. Liuget was a 2011 first-round pick by the Chargers and spent a decade playing defensive line in the NFL.

Liuget will assist defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson. Auburn analyst Vontrell King-Williams will also work with Henderson this summer.

Two former Rams players will also be coaching fellows this summer. Daren Bates played three seasons as a linebacker and special teams ace with the team when it was still in St. Louis while Donte Deayon won a Super Bowl LVI ring as a cornerback.

Bates will assist special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and Deayon will work with cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Marshall offensive analyst Chuckie Keeton will work with the running backs and Northwestern State quarterbacks coach Kyle Washington will work with the team’s receivers.