Cory Littleton to sign with Texans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cory Littleton to sign with Texans

  
Published March 21, 2023 09:56 AM
nbc_pft_pantherstexansbuilt_230321
March 21, 2023 08:01 AM
After the Texans signed Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether the Panthers or Texans have the better supporting cast for a rookie QB.

The Texans are adding a linebacker.

Cory Littleton has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Littleton spent last season with the Panthers, appearing in 15 games with seven starts. He played 61 percent of Carolina’s special teams snaps and 32 percent of defensive snaps.

Littleton entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Rams in 2016. He went from a special teams ace in his first two seasons to a starting linebacker in 2018, helping Los Angeles advance to Super Bowl LIII.

He then signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Raiders in 2020. He was released last March before signing with Carolina.

In 110 games with 71 starts, Littleton has recorded 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and six interceptions. He’s also recorded several blocked punts on special teams.