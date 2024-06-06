 Skip navigation
Courtland Sutton confirms he will attend Broncos’ minicamp next week

  
Published June 6, 2024 05:06 PM

Courtland Sutton has not participated in the voluntary portion of the Broncos’ offseason program, but coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that he expects the receiver at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Sutton confirmed in an interview with DNVR Sports that he will attend.

I will be there,” he said. “It’s been killing me not being able to be at OTAs. This has been a very different offseason than I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in the league. Anybody that knows me understands that I love this game, man. I love the game of ball. I give any and everything that I possibly can when it comes to the preparation, when it comes to the competition of football.”

Fines for missing the three days of minicamp are roughly $100,000.

Sutton has made clear he wants a reworked contract with a pay raise and has shown that by working out on his own in Florida rather than at the team’s training facility.

He has two years left on the four-year, $60 million extension he signed in November 2021, but Sutton has only $2 million of guaranteed money left of the $27.6 million total remaining money.

Sutton has requested a trade, and despite receiving interest, the Broncos reportedly do not plan to trade him.