Sean Payton believes Courtland Sutton will show up for mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 5, 2024 10:54 AM

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has been boycotting offseason workouts. Coach Sean Payton expects that to end when mandatory minicamp rolls around.

“Yes, I think he’ll be here for minicamp,” Payton told reporters on Tuesday. “I mean, it’s mandatory. When I’ve been asked about Courtland —and I’m going to say this — I just know his work ethic. I know the player. There’s a list of things that race through your mind this time in the offseason as a head coach. And respectfully when I say this to him, because he and I have talked, I think that will work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yes, but I don’t know that for sure.”

Sutton could skip the mandatory minicamp. He’d be fined roughly $100,000 for missing all three days.

Is Sutton’s absence due to his contract?

“Well it’s not that he doesn’t like our new uniforms,” Payton said with a laugh.

Sutton has a salary of $14 million this year. He’s under contract through 2025.