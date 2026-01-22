Courtland Sutton: I have no doubt in my mind Jarrett Stidham will be ready

Jarrett Stidham and the Broncos are in a tough situation, as the quarterback has to step in to replace the injured Bo Nix for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

But one of Denver’s top receivers isn’t sweating the switch at signal-caller as the Broncos look to win their first AFC title since 2015.

“I know Jarrett very well,” receiver Courtland Sutton said Wednesday, via transcript from the team. “Been able to spend a lot of time with him in terms of OTAs, training camps, preseason, and getting some reps with him throughout the week — whatever it may be.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jarrett will be ready to go play. If there is a guy that prepares as well as Bo, it’s him. He goes in and knows the entire playbook. He knows everything that needs to be done for us to go out there and have success.”

Sutton noted that even while going through the “gut check” of learning the Broncos had lost Nix postgame, he and the club went through a “quick transition” to shift the focus to Stidham.

“You are sad, then you have to realize that we still have a job to do,” Sutton said. “You know that the guys that are going to be out there are qualified to go out there and do what they need to do.

“Jarrett is qualified. He’s had success in the NFL and going out and playing games. He’s a very talented guy in terms of football IQ and just football ability. We’re just looking forward to going out there and having a great week of preparation. We had a great day of practice today and we will go in there and watch get film and continue to excel at the little details of the things we can be better at so we can be at our best for him and for each other.”

Stidham hasn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2023, when he started Denver’s last two games after the team elected to bench Russell Wilson. The No. 133 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Stidham has completed 59.4 percent of his career passes for 1,422 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.