Cowboys add Xavier Rhodes to practice squad
Published January 7, 2023 06:57 AM
The Cowboys are adding some veteran help to their secondary.
Free agent Xavier Rhodes has signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.
Rhodes was waived by the Bills this week and will now join the Cowboys’ practice squad just in time for the playoffs, when he could be called up to the active roster for a postseason game.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Rhodes appeared in two games for the Bills this year. He has previously spent seven seasons with the Vikings and two with the Colts.