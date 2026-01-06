 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys announce “release” of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

  
Published January 6, 2026 12:35 PM

The Cowboys have made it official: They’ve fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Technically, they “released” him. Which is an unusual choice of words. But it’s fitting. The players (who are “released”) are the pieces of a large football machine that inevitably be replaced. The coaches are, too.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said in a press release. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

The team’s higher on-field expectations haven’t been met, for 30 years. The expectations regarding profit, however, are always met — year after year after year.

The next question becomes how much of that profit will be devoted to the next defensive coordinator. Rex Ryan claims that Mike Zimmer was hired as defensive coordinator instead of Ryan in 2024 because the Cowboys didn’t offer enough Ryan money.

Whether it’s Ryan or Brian Flores or someone else, the Cowboys are now looking for the next defensive coordinator who quite possibly will be “released” in a future early-January statement.