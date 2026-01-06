Cowboys announce “release” of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

The Cowboys have made it official: They’ve fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Technically, they “released” him. Which is an unusual choice of words. But it’s fitting. The players (who are “released”) are the pieces of a large football machine that inevitably be replaced. The coaches are, too.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said in a press release. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

The team’s higher on-field expectations haven’t been met, for 30 years. The expectations regarding profit, however, are always met — year after year after year.

The next question becomes how much of that profit will be devoted to the next defensive coordinator. Rex Ryan claims that Mike Zimmer was hired as defensive coordinator instead of Ryan in 2024 because the Cowboys didn’t offer enough Ryan money.

Whether it’s Ryan or Brian Flores or someone else, the Cowboys are now looking for the next defensive coordinator who quite possibly will be “released” in a future early-January statement.