Rex Ryan: Cowboys “couldn’t pony up the money” to hire me as defensive coordinator

As the Cowboys reportedly were planning to hire Mike Zimmer to be the team’s defensive coordinator, former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan fact-checked colleague Adam Schefter in real time.

“First off, I’m not so sure Zimmer has that job right now,” Ryan said. “I’m not sure about that. I can honestly say I don’t believe that’s a fact right now.”

Ryan now has more to say about what went down.

“I could’ve fixed [the Cowboys’ defense] in a New York minute,” Rex Ryan told ESPN Radio, via USA Today. “But, that being said, they couldn’t pony up the money, or I would’ve been there.”

It’s unclear how much Ryan wanted, or how much the Cowboys are paying Zimmer. It’s consistent with the notion that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is low-key cheap.

Ryan also took a gratuitous shot at Zimmer.

“You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota, the enthusiasm he brings when he left, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you?” Ryan said. “This can go really bad for Dallas.”

For now, it might go really bad for Ryan, especially if Zimmer has his cell number.