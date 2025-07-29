 Skip navigation
Cowboys CB Caelen Carson will miss 4-6 weeks with a hyperextended knee

  
Published July 29, 2025 12:45 PM

The Cowboys have lost another player to a knee injury.

Cornerback Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee Sunday, an injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

It comes a day after an MRI showed a fractured bone and sprain in the right knee of left tackle Tyler Guyton, who also will miss 4-6 weeks.

Carson’s injury further thins the cornerback position, with Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler on the active/physically unable to perform list and rookie Shavon Revel on the non-football injury list. DaRon Bland returned Monday after missing a week following the birth of his son.

Carson, a fifth-round pick in 2024, played only six games last season before going on injured reserve with a nagging shoulder injury. He finished with 27 tackles and four pass breakups.