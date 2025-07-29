Report: MRI reveals bone fracture for Tyler Guyton, who will miss 4-6 weeks

For once, an MRI brought good news. Or better news.

The Cowboys would have preferred that Tyler Guyton not get injured at all Monday, but the initial diagnosis was a season-ending torn ACL in Guyton’s right knee. Further imaging, though, revealed the ACL intact, and Todd Archer of ESPN reports Guyton has a bone fracture that will not require surgery.

Guyton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

That could force him to miss the start of the season, but the Cowboys should not lose Guyton for many games.

Gutyon started 15 games as a rookie after the Cowboys made him a first-round pick in 2024.

Asim Richards, Hakeem Adeniji, Matt Waletzko and sixth-round pick Ajani Cornelius are backup tackles on the roster. Left guard Tyler Smith also has played left tackle.