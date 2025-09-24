Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns to limited practice

The Cowboys need all the help they can get on a defense that ranks 32nd in passing and 30th overall.

The Cowboys could see the return of cornerback DaRon Bland. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Bland had not practiced or played since injuring his foot in a Sept. 8 practice, missing two weeks.

“I think he’s trending towards playing, hopefully,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said, via Schulyer Dixon of the Associated Press.

Right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Booker and Lamb are expected to miss multiple games after both were diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Cornerback Trikweze Bridges (knee) was limited.