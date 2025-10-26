Cowboys close to within 14-10 on Javonte Williams’ TD run

Javonte Williams scored 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in Denver. He has his seventh in his eighth game with the Cowboys, with his 1-yard run coming against his former team.

Williams’ touchdown has the Cowboys within 14-10 of the Broncos.

Dallas got to the 1-yard line on its first drive but settled for a chip-shot field goal of 24 yards from Brandon Aubrey. After back-to-back punts, the Cowboys again drove to the 1.

Williams capped off an 11-play, 59-yard drive.

He has seven carries for 25 yards.

Dak Prescott has completed 8 of 14 passes for 90 yards.