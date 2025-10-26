 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Cowboys close to within 14-10 on Javonte Williams’ TD run

  
Published October 26, 2025 05:31 PM

Javonte Williams scored 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in Denver. He has his seventh in his eighth game with the Cowboys, with his 1-yard run coming against his former team.

Williams’ touchdown has the Cowboys within 14-10 of the Broncos.

Dallas got to the 1-yard line on its first drive but settled for a chip-shot field goal of 24 yards from Brandon Aubrey. After back-to-back punts, the Cowboys again drove to the 1.

Williams capped off an 11-play, 59-yard drive.

He has seven carries for 25 yards.

Dak Prescott has completed 8 of 14 passes for 90 yards.