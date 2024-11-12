 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys could be looking at multiple flexes out of big TV platforms

  
Published November 11, 2024 11:03 PM

Jerry Jones might not need to wear his sunglasses at night, on multiple upcoming evenings over the balance of the season.

As noted by Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, two or three big-platform Cowboys games could be in danger of being relegated for better teams.

There’s a December 9 Monday night game against the Bengals and a December 22 Sunday nighter against the Buccaneers that could be replaced with something more compelling. Also, the Week 17 rematch with the Eagles currently is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, the key late-afternoon Sunday window. The Fox game could be flipped with Packers-Vikings, which is currently set for 1:00 p.m. ET that day.

The Cincinnati game likely won’t move, for two reasons. One, the Bengals (unlike the Cowboys) will still be postseason contenders. Two, ESPN is already preparing for an alternate broadcast featuring the Simpsons; presumably, the technological wheels are already in motion — and likely can’t be reconfigured to different teams only four weeks from date of the game.

No matter what happens with those games, everyone will be stuck with Giants-Cowboys in the middle window of the traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader. (There’s no flex option yet for Thanksgiving, even if there perhaps should be.)

In 2020, a Cowboys-49ers game was flexed out of Sunday night, due to the mutual struggles of both teams. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin called it a “new low” for the franchise. The night game was regarded as such a given that former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith didn’t know the time had changed until just a few days before kickoff.

At this point, everyone knows the Cowboys are cooked. Dak Prescott is reportedly done for the season, and the Cowboys have been horrendous at home. While plenty of folks might tune in just to enjoy watching the Cowboys further implode, the NFL traditionally has not been interested in the schadenfreude demographic.

Regardless, the way things are going for the Cowboys, most of America will happily forfeit the privilege of watching America’s Team by the time December rolls around.