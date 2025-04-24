Cowboys could end up with T-Mac McMillan

During a pre-draft appearance on ESPN, receiver Tetairoa McMillan clarified that his preferred name isn’t “Tet” but “T-Mac.”

Which is much better than “T-Bone.”

Later tonight, he’ll be tied to an NFL team. Which one will it be?

Watch the Cowboys. They desperately need another offensive playmaker, either at running back or receiver. And if, as it appears, running back Ashton Jeanty will be long gone, McMillan could be the target.

If it happens, it should end speculation that one of the “substantive trades” to which owner Jerry Jones recently referred will be someone like Steelers receiver George Pickens or even Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

What would that mean over the long haul for receiver CeeDee Lamb? When the Cowboys picked Lamb in 2020, it began just a matter of time before the Cowboys moved on from former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. Still, in the early years of McMillan’s rookie deal, they’d have a potentially potent 1-2 punch at receiver.