Cowboys-Eagles opener averages 28.3 million, despite weather delay

The numbers took a little longer to generate than expected. They were worth the wait.

The Cowboys-Eagles regular-season opener generated an audience of 28.3 million while the game was being played, according to NBC.

The number was 31.9 million from kickoff through the start of the delay. From the end of the delay through the conclusion of the game, it was 20.2 million.

In the end, the 28.3 million figure counts as the second most-watched kickoff game to the season. Last year’s Ravens-Chiefs game set the record at 29.2 million.

The next number to watch will be the one coming from Sunday night’s non-weather-delayed instant classic between the Ravens and the Bills, a 41-40 down-to-the-wire thriller.