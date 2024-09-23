 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys estimate DE DeMarcus Lawrence as limited Monday

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:08 PM

The Cowboys did not practice Monday, but since they play Thursday, they had to release an estimated injury report.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) was estimated as a limited participant. He played 51 of 63 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, totaling five tackles.

Safety Markquese Bell (ankle) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) were listed as non-participants. Bell left Sunday’s game with his injury, playing one defensive snap and 14 on special teams, and Carson played all but one snap.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) were full participants.