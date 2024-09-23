Cowboys estimate DE DeMarcus Lawrence as limited Monday

The Cowboys did not practice Monday, but since they play Thursday, they had to release an estimated injury report.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) was estimated as a limited participant. He played 51 of 63 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, totaling five tackles.

Safety Markquese Bell (ankle) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) were listed as non-participants. Bell left Sunday’s game with his injury, playing one defensive snap and 14 on special teams, and Carson played all but one snap.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) were full participants.