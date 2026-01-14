 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Cowboys interviewing Eagles pass game coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday

  
Published January 14, 2026 04:26 PM

The Cowboys are interviewing Eagles defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday, the team announced.

Parker becomes the eighth candidate in Dallas’ search for a defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys fired Matt Eberflus on Jan. 6.

Parker has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia working under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles have finished as a top-10 defensive unit against the pass with Parker on staff.

After several college jobs, Parker landed his first role in the NFL with the Packers as a defensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two seasons in Green Bay, Parker joined the Broncos as the defensive backs coach.

The Cowboys also have requested or have interviewed Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and their own defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton.