Cowboys match great offense with not-great defense

The Cowboys, at 2-2-1, have themselves in position to potentially stack some wins and contend in the NFC East, especially with the Eagles suddenly struggling. The team’s .500 record through five games is fitting, because the Dallas offensive performances have been great and the defensive performances have not.

Case in point: The Cowboys have gained 375 or more yards in four straight games, and the Cowboys have allowed 375 or more yards in four straight games.

That’s one game shy of tying the all-time record of five in a row, which is currently held by four teams: the 2020 Raiders, the 2018 Chiefs, the 2015 Saints, and the 2013 Eagles.

Last week, the Panthers gained 418 yards against the Dolphins. But Carolina’s defense surrendered only 248. On Sunday, we’ll find out whether the Cowboys have another 375/375 day in Charlotte.