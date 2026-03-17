Cowboys OL T.J. Bass signs second-round RFA tender

Offensive lineman T.J. Bass won’t be leaving the Cowboys as a restricted free agent.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bass has signed the tender that the Cowboys extended before the start of the league year.

Bass was tendered at the second-round level, which would have required a team to send that pick to the Cowboys as compensation for signing him away. That likely helped lead to the decision to sign the tender, which sets Bass up to make $5.76 million for the 2026 season.

Bass has played in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons. He started 10 of those contests and is in line to be a top reserve in Dallas again this year.