Cowboys PR staff wins Rozelle Award

The Cowboys public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with reporters who cover the franchise, were selected as the 2026 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.

The Cowboys PR staff, the 37th Rozelle Award winner, earned the award for the first time in franchise history.

The other 2026 finalists for the Rozelle Award were the Vikings and Seahawks.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles as a student at both Compton (Calif.) Junior College and the University of San Francisco.

During the 2025 season, the Cowboys’ football communications staff was comprised of Tad Carper (senior vice president of communications), Scott Agulnek (director of football communications), David Abbruzese (public relations manager), Bronte Hermesmeyer (public relations coordinator), Whitney Faulkner (public and community relations program manager) and Kalie Smith (football communications seasonal intern).

A finalist for the Rozelle Award for the third time in the last four years (2023, 2024 and 2026), the Cowboys’ PR team worked to facilitate access during the 2025 season for beat writers to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, assistant coaches and players along with owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones and front office personnel throughout the season.