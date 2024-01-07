Cowboys rule out Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys have ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

It is unknown whether Gilmore is not returning because his shoulder injury is severe or because the Cowboys lead big.

He was injured with 1:55 remaining in the half, laying out with his right arm extended to try to bat a 13-yard reception by Terry McLaurin along the Cowboys sideline. The right side of his body landed hard on the grass at FedEx Field.

Gilmore left for the training room, and the Cowboys ruled him out at the start of the third quarter.

Gilmore has a team-leading six tackles and one pass defensed today.

The Cowboys will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, but they will play next week. Dallas leads 28-10 with CeeDee Lamb getting his second touchdown of the day on a 6-yard catch with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Lamb has 12 receptions for 92 yards.