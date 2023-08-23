Cowboys’ Sam Williams arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on controlled substance and weapon charges.

Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram reports that Frisco police arrested Williams for possession of marijuana, a low-level state felony, and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

As a rookie last season, Williams missed a game after he was injured in a car crash, and he was cited for reckless driving in connection with that crash.

The Cowboys took Williams in the second round draft despite character concerns that reportedly scared off some other teams. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said at the time that the team “thoroughly investigated” Williams before drafting him.

The arrest will trigger an investigation from the NFL, which could lead to a suspension.